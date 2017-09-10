Minnesota 4-H Club Responds To State’s Changing Demographics

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A century-old University of Minnesota youth program often associated with agriculture has added new options to traditional activities to keep up with the state's changing demographics.

Minnesota 4-H Club has expanded from its farming roots as the state's agricultural community shrinks.

Bradley Rugg is director of fair and animal science programs for the University Extension Center for Youth Development. He says an animal leasing program aims to make agriculture accessible to all kids in response to the declining number of farms.

The leasing program allows children without an animal to care for and train a mentor's farm animal, as well as show it at fairs and contests.

U.S. Department of Agriculture officials say the number of Minnesota farms fell by more than half between 1940 and 2010.