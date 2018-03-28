Minneapolis Teen Charged in Fatal Shooting Near Little Earth

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old man with murder in a

fatal shooting near the Little Earth housing complex in Minneapolis.

Juan Antonio Vasquez Jr. of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Alexander LaGarde of Chanhassen early Sunday.

Vasquez also is charged with second-degree assault because a younger teen near LaGarde was hit by shrapnel.

According to the complaint, the two victims were among a group of young people standing on the sidewalk when Vasquez and another man approached. LaGarde was unable to get into a nearby home. The complaint says Vasquez pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, killing LaGarde and wounding the other teen.