Minneapolis Police to Change Officer Body Camera Policy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minneapolis officials are planning changes to the police department's policy on body cameras following the shooting by an officer of an unarmed Australian woman this month.

Mayor Betsy Hodges and Acting Police Chief Medaria Arradondo will announce the changes at a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The changes follow the shooting by Officer Mohamed Noor of 40-year-old Justine Damond, who had called 911 to report hearing a possible sexual assault behind her home. Officer Matthew Harrity told investigators he was startled by a loud noise right before Damond approached their squad SUV, and that Noor shot her through the driver's-side window.