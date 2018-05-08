Minneapolis Police Leadership Switch to Blue Shirts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minneapolis police leaders are trading in the white collared shirts that identify them as lieutenants and inspectors for the blue uniforms that patrol officers wear in a show of solidarity.

Reports that the change went into effect April 30 and comes at a time of heightened public scrutiny of the nation's police officers. It's prompted some departments to ditch uniforms that may seem menacing.

Department spokesman John Elder says the change illustrates that no one is above accountability.

Senior officers, such as lieutenants, commanders, inspectors and deputy chiefs, will have stripes, bars and stars on their uniforms to show their rank.