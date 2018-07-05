Minneapolis Park Board Seeking New Superintendent

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is starting its search for a new superintendent.

Applications open July 12 for the city's new parks leader. Board President Brad Bourn says officials are confident they'll find the best superintendent to ``create an even more inclusive park system for everyone'' in Minneapolis.

Former superintendent Jayne Miller resigned in February to join the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. She announced her plan to leave in December after criticism from protesters and incoming board members over the agency's racial equality plan, a key initiative for Miller.