Prosecutor: Minneapolis Cop Deserved Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A Minnesota prosecutor says he charged a police officer in the killing of an unarmed Australian woman because the officer deserved it.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman filed murder and manslaughter charges Tuesday against Minneapolis police Officer Mohamed Noor. Noor shot and killed Justine Damond last July when she approached his squad car, minutes after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

Freeman says the law prevents officers from being charged unless they are ``unacceptably reckless.'' He says he agrees with that.