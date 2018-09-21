Minneapolis Mayor Says he has Found Site for Homeless Camp

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he has found a new site for a homeless encampment, a declaration he made hours after the city council put off a decision on relocating the tents.

The Star Tribune reports that Frey is suggesting that residents living along Hiawatha Avenue be relocated to a 1.5-acre property on Cedar Avenue owned by the Red Lake Nation. It's the former home of Amble's Machinery and Hardware.

Frey says the site is supported by 10 American Indian tribes.

The council earlier Friday decided to postpone the decision on moving the site until Wednesday after protests by representatives of two charter schools near a location proposed by the city.

Council members say they will explore more options about possible relocation sites.