Minneapolis Mayor: Police to Release Shooting Bodycam Video

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis' mayor says police will release body camera footage of the shooting of a black man ``in the near future.''

Thurman Blevins Jr. was shot and killed Saturday after being pursued on foot by officers Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt.

The head of the police union has said Blevins refused to drop a gun and pulled it out before the officers fired. Some community members insist Blevins wasn't armed and have called for the swift release of body camera footage. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a black and silver gun was recovered from the scene.