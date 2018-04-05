Minneapolis Man Sentenced to 4 Years in Girlfriend Car Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A Minneapolis man who fled after crashing his car and killing his 20-year-old girlfriend will serve four years in prison.

Twenty-one-year-old Michael Campbell was sentenced Thursday after a jury convicted last month of criminal vehicular homicide.

Campbell claimed at his trial that his girlfriend, University of St. Thomas student Ria Patel, had distracted him with a ``passionate kiss'' before he slammed his car into a stoplight in northeast Minneapolis, killing her last September.

Reports say he also told investigators he ran from the scene after being ``traumatized'' by the sight of Patel's injuries. Campbell was arrested two days later in Wright County.

Campbell left his wallet behind and police went to his house. One roommate described Campbell as ``super drunk.''