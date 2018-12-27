Minneapolis Man Sentenced for Assaulting St. Cloud Woman

FOLEY -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to a five-year stayed prison sentence for an assault in September.

Thirty-seven-year-old Derrick Lambert pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree assault in October. The sentencing carries a five-year prison term, however, Lambert can avoid prison time if he abides by the conditions of his probation.

As part of his probation, Lambert must attend domestic abuse counseling, follow a no-contact order and undergo chemical dependency evaluations, among several other conditions.

Lambert punched a woman with a closed fist multiple times in the early morning hours of September 25th, which left her with broken bones in her face.

As part of his plea agreement in October, two additional charges of domestic assault were dropped.