Minneapolis Man Faces Several Charges After Police Chase

ST. AUGUSTA -- A Minneapolis man faces several charges after leading authorities on a short chase over the weekend.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a truck was heading south on County Road 7 in St. Augusta when the truck began drifting into the other lane, believing the driver to be drunk.

Authorities followed the truck, which pulled over to the side of the road. Before the officer could make contact with the driver the truck sped away.

The chase went into Fairhaven and continued into South Haven. Members of the Kimball Police department were called in to help with the chase. Stop spikes were use to flatten the truck's tires.

The driver continued on and headed into Wright County on County Road 2 when the truck's engine quit.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Weston Harbison of Minneapolis. Police say records show Harbison has six previous DWI convictions.

He was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail. Harbison faces charges of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, 1st Degree DWI and possession of a dangerous weapon.