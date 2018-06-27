Minneapolis Hospital System Suspends Sedation Clinical Trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A Minneapolis hospital system has halted clinical trials of

ketamine a day after suspending its study on the sedative.

The chief medical officer for Hennepin Healthcare, Dr. William Heegaard, appeared before the Hennepin County Board on Tuesday to respond to ethical concerns over the study.

The study enrolled patients without their consent. The clinical trials sought consent from patients only after treatment.

Heegaard says the system wants to suspend its research and address complaints.

Paramedics' use of the sedative on agitated people during emergency calls has been the subject of an independent investigation commissioned by Minneapolis.