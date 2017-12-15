Minneapolis Company Supplies Breath Test Kiosk in Wisconsin

RACINE, WI (AP) -- Racine County sheriff's officials say a self-serve breath test kiosk is giving some offenders the chance to serve their sentences outside the walls of the jail.

The kiosk is set up in the lobby of the county jail. It measures the blood alcohol in the 20 people currently enrolled in the program which requires absolute sobriety. It's an alternative to a deputy driving around the county to administer the test to an offender.

Program director Barbara Teeling says the participants are required to do two tests a day at the kiosk. Each test costs $2. Racine County Sheriff Chris Schmaling says he'd like to expand the program to a patrol station near Interstate 94.

Precision Kiosk Technologies of Minneapolis owns the machine and takes a portion of the payment.