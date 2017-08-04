Minneapolis Approves Restrictions on Menthol Cigarette Sales

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council has voted to restrict the sale of menthol cigarettes in the city to tobacco shops and off-sale liquor stores.

The city said in a Friday statement that the new regulations on menthol, mint and wintergreen tobacco products will take effect in August 2018. The city says the restrictions will cut the products' availability from 318 outlets to 23 tobacco shops and 24 liquor stores.

The city says the changes are meant to prevent nicotine addiction, tobacco use by youth and the harms of using tobacco. Council Member Cam Gordon says officials believe that making it harder to get menthol tobacco will prevent some people from getting addicted.

The sale of other flavored tobacco products has been restricted to tobacco shops since last year.