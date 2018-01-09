Mine Supporters Sue to Void Dayton Order Against Twin Metals

VIRGINIA (AP) -- A pro-mining group is suing to overturn an order by Governor Mark Dayton that dealt a blow to the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near Ely.

Dayton last March directed the Department of Natural Resources not to enter into any new access or lease agreements for mining operations on state-owned lands near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, citing the environmental risk to the pristine wilderness.

Up North Jobs said Tuesday it filed a lawsuit in St. Louis County District Court last week seeking an injunction to let mineral exploration continue there, saying Dayton's order violated state statutes.