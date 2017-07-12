Mille Lacs Lake Business Owners Say They’re Hurt by Walleye Restrictions

MILLE LACS -- Mille Lacs Lake business and resort owners are frustrated with Governor Mark Dayton's Walleye fishing restrictions.

Greg Thomas , a resort owner on Mille Lacs Lake recently said his profits have dropped almost 75% due to the walleye restrictions.

A meeting was scheduled with the governor for business owners in the area to express their concerns, but Dayton canceled the meeting after fisherman protested his trip to the lake last week.

The Governor says he doesn't want to reinforce the fishermen's "destructive behavior".

Senator BilI Ingebrigtsen , Chairman of the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Finance Committee says he's disappointed in the Governor.

"The governor has gone out of his way to meet with protestors who illegally blocked freeways, even after more than 20 police officers were injured during a protest on I-94 last year. Now he's calling a few fishermen preacfully protesting his fishing trip 'destructive' and refuses to hear their concerns. All Minnesotans should have an equal opportunity to be heard by their governor."

Senator Ingebrigtsen is welcoming constituents to contact his Capitol office .

Senator Ingebrigsten is the State Senator for District 8.