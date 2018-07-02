Mildred E. “Millie” Egerman, 89, St. Cloud

May 25, 1929 - July 1, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 6, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for Mildred E. “Millie” Egerman, age 89, of St. Cloud, who passed away on July 1, 2018 at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Burial will be held in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Church.

Millie was born on May 25, 1929 to Andrew and Clarinda (Rooney) Murphy in Avon Township, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Virgil C. Egerman on May 29, 1954 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Millie graduated from the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing in 1949 and worked at the St. Cloud Hospital and the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. She was a member of the Retired Nurses Association, the Nurses Alumni of the St. Cloud Hospital, the Christian Women and St. Peter’s Catholic Church, where she faithfully attended for many years.

Millie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and pets. She also enjoyed giving of her time and nursing skills by volunteering for various organizations throughout the St. Cloud area. Millie was an avid Minnesota Twins and North Stars fan who enjoyed watching games and following the players. She also enjoyed traveling and going to the casino.

She is survived by her husband, Virgil, of 64 years; children, Karen Egerman, of Bellingham, WA, Kate (Fred) Henson, of East Greenbush, NY and Lynn (Brian) Orcutt, of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Sara (Joe) Bye, Rachel (Kent) Grove, Joe (Cheyenne) Orcutt; and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Joseph and siblings, Thomas, Rahlen, DeWayne, Joseph, Muriel Philippi and Myra Scherer.