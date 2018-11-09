Mike Verkinnes of St. Cloud Wins Dream Getaway #38

Congratulations to Mike Verkinnes of St. Cloud -- the winner of Dream Getaway #38! We called Mike this morning to let him know that he had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Mike to decide where he wants to go (but it will be somewhere warm)

Win a Dream Getaway, and you decide WHERE you're going; you decide WHO'S going with you; you decide WHEN you're going. Bursch Travel in Waite Park helps you plan all the details -- then they'll send us the bill.