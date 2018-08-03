Midway Gives Treats, Thrills and Fun to Benton County Fairgoers

SAUK RAPIDS -- Once again supplying one of the most crucial parts of the Benton County Fair, the midway, is a central Minnesota based, family-owned company.

Gopher State Expositions is back for another year. President of Gopher State Expositions, Randy Forcier says they provide everything in the midway.

"My family operates Gopher State Expositions which has the contract to provide the midway into the Benton County Fair. We supervise everything from the rides, the games, the food. But personally, my family owns all 24 rides out there. My wife and I own three of the food stands and then we contract in with other vendors to do the games and a couple other food stands."

Gopher State Expositions has been in business for about 70 years. Forcier's grandfather started the business in 1948. Today, Gopher State Expositions travels throughout Minnesota and Iowa to bring food, rides and games to town festivals and fairs.

"It's actually festival season around May, the fair season kicks off after the 4th of July. We go to the Minnesota State Fair with some of our stuff, a couple food stands, and then we wrap up around October 1st."

The midway will be open from noon-midnight Friday and Saturday and noon - 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Benton County Fair.