Michelle Marie Dillenburg, 55, Rice

June 30, 1962 - April 2, 2018

Michelle Marie Dillenburg, 55 year-old resident of Rice, MN, joined her father and siblings in Heaven on Monday, April 2, 2018 after a two-year battle with multiple myeloma cancer. She passed at her mother’s home in Foley, MN. A private service will be held at a later date with burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Morrill, MN.

Michelle was born on June 30, 1962 in Little Falls, MN to the late Francis P. Dillenburg and Beverly A. (Miller) Dillenburg. She lived on the family farm near Morrill, MN and graduated from Foley High School in 1980. She went to college at Bemidji State and St. Cloud State. She followed in her father’s footsteps and became a private pilot. She opened a tax and investment office at her home and became very close to many people through it.

Michelle is survived by her mom, Beverly of Foley; brother, Michael F. Dillenburg of Foley; sister, Patricia A. Dillenburg of Missouri; her (like brothers) Jason Jurek and Jason Szafranski; her (like sister) Kathy Uradnik and husband Gary Alexander; her highly valued office manager and dear friend Wanda Pikus and husband Tom; as well as many dear friends; nephew, David Hetrick; nieces: Kris Oakvik and son Ayden, Stephanie Dillenburg and fiancé Trevor Boehmer; uncle, Ken (Judy) Miller; and many cousins.

Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Francis on September 4, 2008; infant siblings: Mary, John, Mark, and Dorothy; grandparents Raymond W. and Olive (Otremba) Miller, Nicholas and Amelia (Geschwill) Dillenburg; infant aunt, Connie Miller.

Michelle enjoyed football, game night at Mom’s in Foley, military video games, and looking out across Little Rock Lake. She loved preparing taxes for her 600+ clients, whom she valued as friends.

She put up a great fight to live. She just wasn’t a quitter, but the cancer was too strong. Thanks for all the prayers and support given to Michelle and her family. Auf Wiedersehen.