Michael Soroko, 99, Chisholm

September 7, 1919 - November 11, 2018

Michael Soroko, age 99, passed away under the care of St. Croix Hospice at Edgewood Memory Care on November 11, 2018 in Sartell, Minnesota.

Michael was the fourth son of Nicholas Soroko and Mary Syvak. He was born September 7, 1919 in Glenn Location just south of Chisholm, MN. His parents immigrated to the United States from Galicia in the early 1900’s. Both of Michael’s parents were from small farming communities in what is now the southeastern tip of Poland. Nicholas worked in the underground mines, while his wife Mary managed their growing family.

Michael worked in the Civilian Conservation Corp near McCarthy State Beach and was a sergeant in the military, serving in the South Pacific during WWII between 1942 and 1946. After being honorably discharged from the military, he worked in the mining industry (Minntac) as a shop repairman for 40 years. He married Julie Breznik, the love of his life, in August 1949. Michael was a dedicated son, father, and husband and was happiest being physically active and walking through the woods. He especially enjoyed dancing, particularly to Benny Goodman and Glenn Miller tunes. A jack of all trades, he built his home entirely through his own labor and raised an annual garden that would fill the larders of his neighbors and family members with home grown vegetables. He was generous, kind and loving to everyone he met and was known to all to be among the very best of men with a strong faith and relationship with God.

Michael was predeceased by his wife Julie and all of his siblings and parents. He is survived by his two daughters, Mary (Andy) Ditlevson and Constance (EJ) Nicolelli and granddaughter Emma Ditlevson. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their children.

Michael will be buried in the Calvary Cemetery in Chisholm, alongside his beloved wife Julie.