Michael R. Spychala, 57, St. Cloud

September 1, 1961 - January 31, 2019

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Michael R. Spychala, age 57, of St. Cloud who passed away Thursday at Bridges Grand Home in St. Cloud. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 4, 2019 and one hour prior to services both at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids on Tuesday.

Michael was born September 1, 1961 in St. Cloud to Wallace “Wally” and Shirley (Pearson) Spychala. He worked at Pan O Gold Bakery and Carlson Systems for many years. Most recently he worked in the maintenance department at St. Cloud State University. He enjoyed enduro motorcycle racing, snowmobiling and classic cars. Mike had a love for all animals. He will be remembered for being funny, honest and always dependable.

Survivors include his brother, Todd (Jennifer) Spychala of St. Cloud; nieces and nephews, Nick, Alex and Kate Spychala, Matt (Erin) Ruff, Missy (Jamie) Gummert, Mandy (Jonathan) Mogensen, Bob (Becka) Garner, Frank Garner, Olivia Garner; aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends, special companions through life, Aspen, Balto and Boo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wally and Shirley Spychala; sisters, Julie Ruff and Jane Garner-Broda.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tammy and the entire staff of Bridges Grand Home and Mike’s cousin, Mary Kay for the compassionate and exceptional care throughout his final years.