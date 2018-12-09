Michael “Mike” G. Kilian, 63, St. Cloud

March 14, 1955 – December 7, 2018

Michael “Mike” G. Kilian, age 63, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, December 7, 2018 at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Burial will take place at a later date in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Mpls, MN.

Michael Gerard Kilian was born on March 14, 1955 in St. Cloud, MN to James and Donna (Borgert) Kilian. He served in the U.S. Navy, on the USS Robert E. Lee, before earning a B.S. in physical education from St. Cloud State University. Mike married Susan Thiessen on September 3, 1988 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. He worked at Catholic Charities Children’s Home and as a special education paraprofessional in Monticello for over 25 years, most recently in the Connect 5 program as a job coach, and as an activities companion for special needs adults through RAM in St. Cloud. He was very athletic, enjoying bowling and softball, which he played until age 60 when he began focusing his time on golf. Mike coached for over 30 years, coaching football, basketball, baseball, softball, and Special Olympics teams. He coached at North and South Junior High Schools, Tech High School, and Sauk Rapids. Mike loved the Beatles and time with his family. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Mike is survived by his wife, Susan of St. Cloud; children, Elora Kilian and Jordan Kilian of St. Cloud; siblings, Ron (Hannelore Kiellor) Kilian of Eagle River, AK, Pat Kilian of St. Cloud, and Rebecca (Randy) Kilian Smith of San Antonio, TX; Step-sisters, Stephanie Raab of Apple Valley, Mary (John) Wohnutka of Plymouth, Berne (Dean) Grant of St. Michael, Jeane (Wayne Zimmerman) Kroll of Rice, MN; step-father, Steve Raab of Sartell; brother-in-law, Jeff (Barb) Thiessen of St. Joseph and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to the Special Olympics of Minnesota.