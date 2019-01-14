Michael M. Huls, 70, St. Wendel

September 26, 1948 - January 11, 2019

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Michael M. Huls, age 70, of St. Wendel, who passed away on Friday, January 11, 2019 (sharing the same “Angel Day” as his granddaughter, Alexa), surrounded by his family at home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel.

Mike was born on September 26, 1948 to Mathew and Dolores (Warzecka) Huls in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He spent his whole life in the St. Wendel area, and worked as a construction worker for over 35 years. He was united in marriage to Janet M. Smoley on June 28, 1975 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen. He was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, the St. Wendel Athletic Club and the St. Wendel Sportsman’s Club.

Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather and son. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially at the family cabin. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, going four wheeling, snowmobiling, golfing, playing softball, baseball and bowling. He also enjoyed going to the casino and playing Poker. Mike could often be found hanging out in his garage, enjoying an “Old Mil” or “Diet Coke”, listening to the radio and just “putzing”.

He is survived by his mother, Dolores; wife, Janet; children, Jamie (Angie) and Sara Huls (Jim); grandchildren, Ella and Alex; siblings, Jerry, Cheryl, Susy, Debbie, Karen, Kevin, Sally and Jenny; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and “the other guy”.

Mike is preceded in death by his father, Mathew; and first granddaughter, Alexa Jean Bensen on January 11, 2008.

A special thank you to the CentraCare Coborn Cancer Center and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Mike.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

“Gud ‘nuff….” “Whatever….”