Michael J. Renn, 57, St. Joseph

November 18, 1960 - February 18, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 23, 2018 at the St. Mary’s Cathedral, Lower Church for Michael J. Renn, age 57, of St. Joseph who died on Sunday at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Doug Liebsch will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud. Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud, and one hour prior to the services at the church in St. Cloud on Friday. St. Mary’s Cathedral parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, February 22, 2018 at the funeral home.

Michael was born on November 18, 1960 to Joseph and Joan (Reisinger) Renn in Duluth, MN. He married Laurie A. Maselter on April 11, 1987 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral where he was an usher. Michael loved woodworking, dancing, dining out, playing cards, going for drives, watching action and comedy movies. He had a dry sense of humor and he loved having fun.

Michael is survived by his wife, Laurie; mother, Joan Menke of St. Cloud; brother, Patrick of Rochester; step-brothers, Patrick (Bridget) of West St. Paul, Michael (Laurie) Menke of Woodbury and step-sister, Mary (Bryan) Adelman of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph and his step-father, Jerome Menke.

Michael’s family would like to thank the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids for their care of Michael in the past year and a half.