Michael J. Hamel, 36, Waite Park

December 12, 1981 – November 26, 2018

Michael Joseph Hamel, age 36, Waite Park, MN, died Monday, November 26, 2018 at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Michael was born December 12, 1981 in Minneapolis, MN. He was employed as an Assistant Manager of Burger King in St. Cloud. Michael was Scoutmaster for St. Cloud Boy Scout Troop #14. He was a life long Trekkie (Star Trek Fan), had a great sense of humor and was a good father, husband and son. Michael was loved by all.

Survivors include his life partner, Melissa Grubbs of Waite Park, MN; son Charles Xavier Hamel of Waite Park, MN; mother Donna L. Hamel of Sauk Rapids, MN; sister Betty Kennedy of Minneapolis, MN; two nieces, two nephews, one great niece and one great nephew.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.