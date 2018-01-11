Michael F. Nierenhausen, 80, Sartell

May 16, 1937 - January 10, 2018

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Michael F. Nierenhausen, age 80, who passed away Wednesday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Pastor Trinity Opp will officiate and burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home.

Michael was born May 16, 1937 in Cold Spring to Michael S. & Pauline (Tarnowski) Nierenhausen. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1962. Michael worked at the St. Cloud Hospital for 37 years, retiring as Supervisor of Processing and Distribution. He enjoyed playing bingo, trips to the casino, working in his yard, red roses, and collecting plates, cups, saucers, and porcelain eggs.

Survivors include his sister-in-law, Angie Nierenhausen of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth and Melvin Nierenhausen; sister-in-law, Linda Nierenhausen; nephews, Paul Johnson and Randy Nierenhausen; and great nephew, Daniel.