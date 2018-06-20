Michael A. Hemze, 68, Fort Ripley

February 17, 1950 - June 20, 2018

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 22, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Michael A. Hemze, 68 of Fort Ripley who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Michael A. Hemze was born on February 17, 1950. He is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter, Kelly (Rick); son, Anthony (Crystal); seven grandchildren and three siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Marianne.