Miami Tops Huskies 3-2 in OT, Force Game 3

The #1 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey team (23-7-6) fell to Miami University (12-19-5) 3-2 in overtime last night, forcing a deciding Game 3 tonight at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.

The Huskies trailed 2-0 before storming back to tie the game, only to see Miami score 7:10 into the extra period.

Scoring for the Huskies came from Ryan Poehling (13) and Blake Winiecki (8). The Huskies outshot Miami 32-20.

NCHC First Round Series at St. Cloud

FRI 3/9: SCSU Huskies vs. Miami (Ohio) RedHawks - 7:37 PM SCSU 5, UM 2

SAT 3/10: SCSU Huskies vs. Miami (Ohio) RedHawks - 7:07 PM UM 3, SCSU 2

SUN 3/11: SCSU Huskies vs. Miami (Ohio) RedHawks - 7:07 PM

The winners of this weekend's four quarterfinal series will clash next Friday and Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff with the hope of claiming the conference postseason championship.

Three weeks ago the Huskies collected the Penrose Cup; awarded to the NCHC regular season champion.

Other Saturday night NCHC Round 1, Game 2 Results

Minnesota Duluth 2, Western Michigan 0 (UMD wins series (2-0)

North Dakota 4, Omaha 3 (UND wins series 2-0)

Denver 3, Colorado College 2 (series tied 1-1)