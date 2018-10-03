Metro Bus to Launch Pilot Service for Sartell Route

SARTELL -- A Metro Bus route in Sartell is going away while a six-month pilot project is launched to try to increase ridership and improve connectivity to core neighborhoods.

St. Cloud Metro Bus Planning Manager Doug Diedrichsen says the current Route 32 is a fixed-route which loops around the exterior of the city and doesn't get into neighborhoods where people live. So, he says they want to try an on-demand shared ride service.

The pilot project is similar to the Dial-A-Ride program, but this service wouldn't require you to qualify through a disability or other driver-assisted service.

As part of this trial, Route 31 will be extended to include the CentraCare Health Plaza and Sartell medical park.

The fares will be the same as fixed-route fares and the trial period will be from January 2nd until June 30th.

There will be a community open house Saturday at the Sartell Community Center from 3:00-5:00 p.m. and again following Monday's Sartell City Council meeting at City Hall.