Metro Bus Schedule Modified Wednesday Due to Cold

ST. CLOUD -- With the dangerously cold temperatures Wednesday, Metro Bus will be modifying its regular scheduled routes.

The modified schedule for Wednesday will be similar to their Sunday service.

Routes 6 and 21 will not be in service, it's suggested you used routes 7 and 22 instead. Several routes will become hourly, leaving the transit center at 45 minutes past the hour. Hourly routes include the following: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 22. Routes 8 and 12 will also be hourly, leaving the transit center at the top of the hour.

There will be no changes to routes 10, 31, 33, ConneX and Dial-a-Ride. Also, the Northstar Link Commuter Bus service is on its regular schedule.

Routes 91 and 93 will continue to be canceled since St. Cloud State University classes are canceled Wednesday. Route 92 will operate until 11:00 p.m.

Metro Bus is advising people not to travel unless it's unavoidable.