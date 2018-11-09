Metro Bus Offering Free Rides to Veterans, Active Military

ST. CLOUD -- Veterans and active military members can get a free bus ride around town this Veterans Day.

In honor of their service, Metro Bus is offering free Fixed Route or Dial-a-Ride transportation Sunday.

Fixed Route customers must show their military ID upon boarding, while Dial-a-Ride customers must notify Metro Bus of veteran or active military status when scheduling rides, then show military ID.

Metro Bus will also be offering a special route to follow the Veterans Parade. The Metro Bus trolley will travel from the Great River Regional Library to the River's Edge Convention Center following the Veterans Day Parade Sunday afternoon.

The trolley will stop upon request and riders just need to flag down the driver.

The parade begins at 1:00 p.m. Sunday in downtown St. Cloud.