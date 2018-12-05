Mervile “Merv” A. Sabrowsky, 77, Cold Spring

April 7, 1941 - December 6, 2018

A funeral service will be 3:00 p.m., Monday, December 10, 2018 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church for Mervile “Merv” A. Sabrowsky, age 77, who died Thursday at his home surrounded by his family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. Monday afternoon at the church.

Mervile was born on April 7, 1941 at home on the farm in Albany, MN to Elmer and Ida (Hamann) Sabrowsky. He married Ceceilia Notch on September 4, 1965 in Emanuel Lutheran Church in Farming. He worked at Cold Spring Granite for 43 years. Mervile was a hard worker and returned to the granite sheds even after retirement. He was a lifetime organist; who played at both Emanual Lutheran Church and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Faith and family were of the utmost importance to Merv. He enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing and playing cards. He loved family events and enjoyed helping his family out on the farm. Mervile’s children and grandchildren were the light of his life.

Survivors include his loving wife, Ceceilia; children, Mertin (Terrell), Mark (Deb), Evonne (Larry), Brooks, Allen (Jolene); siblings, Milford, Willard; grandchildren, David Brooks, CeCe Brooks, Isaac, Elizabeth, Noah and Ally.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael and unborn baby and sister, Leona.