Merton W. Kampa, 91, St. Cloud

May 6, 1927 - August 28, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 31, 2018 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm for Merton W. Kampa, 91 of St. Cloud who passed away at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center on Tuesday. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at the church in Duelm and also one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church in Duelm. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Merton William Kampa was born on May 6, 1927 in Duelm to Peter and Mary (Balder) Kampa. He was married to Shirley Wipper and she passed away in 1970. He then married Carol Scharber and the two made their home in St. Cloud. Mert was a Paint Line Supervisor and Foreman at Electrolux for many years. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm, the St. Cloud East Side VFW Post 4847 and the Waite Park American Legion Post 428. Mert loved to fish and hunt. He also enjoyed watching baseball, working on cars and fixing them when he could. Mert was so kind to others. He was tolerant beyond words and his quick wit will always be remembered.

Survivors include his loving wife, Carol of St. Cloud; children, David (Denise) of St. Cloud, Dale (Lil) of Clear Lake, Jan of Aurora, CO, Becky of St. Cloud, Patty of Las Vegas, NV, Todd (Connie) of Aurora, CO, Denise of Sauk Rapids, Melissa Butler of Foley, Jennifer (Joe) Loehrer of St. Cloud and Megan of St. Cloud; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Shirley; son, William; daughter, Cheryl; brothers, Sylvester “Jack”, Don “Buzz”, Bob and Lloyd; sister, Marjorie; and grandchildren, Landon, Alyssa and baby Loehrer.