Merlin W. Mattson Sr., 82, St. Cloud

May 14, 1936 - December 7, 2018

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Merlin W. Mattson Sr., age 82 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Janine Olson will officiate. Private interment will take place at a later date at the Bethlehem Columbarium.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Merlin was born on May 14, 1936 in Spicer, Minnesota to Walter and Mila (Fernelius) Mattson. He was a 1954 graduate of St. Cloud Technical High School; he served his country in the United States Navy for four years. Upon returning he met his sweetheart Marion Hennen and they were married on March 7, 1959. Merlin was an entrepreneur; he owned the Knotty Pine Restaurant in Princeton and in 1967 he opened the Crossroads Pet Center in St. Cloud, in the 1970’s opened a wholesale pet supply business serving the Midwest and Canada. Merlin’s love for northern Minnesota brought he and Marion to their second home in Blackduck where they made many dear friends. His love of the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and farming brought him great joy. Merlin and Marion enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and wintering in Needles, California.

Merlin was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud and Zion Lutheran Church in Blackduck, the American Legion Post #372 in Blackduck, the North Star Masonic Lodge #23 and was an Osman Shriner.

Merlin is survived by his wife, Marion; children, Jodie (John) Klein, Debra (Mike) Pelzer, Lori (Jake Larson) Fischer and Merlin, Jr. all of St. Cloud; eight grandchildren, Matt, Jeffrey, Angela, Lindsey, Kayla, Kendra, Logan and Mariah; three great grandchildren, Addison, Remington and Salvatore; brother, Bob (Merridee) of Brooklyn Park; sisters, Mary Tolmie of Princeton and Barbara (Jerry) Johnson of Eagan; and beloved puppy Kiki.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son.

The family would like to thank Abbie Harms for the care and friendship she gave Merlin and the love and support from the team at the Northway Dialysis Center.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.