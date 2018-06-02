Mercury Snap 14-Game Skid Against Lynx

Taurasi made a layup and Brittney Griner hit back-to-back baseline jumpers to give Phoenix a 65-59 lead late in the third quarter and the Mercury never again trailed.

Moore and Tanisha Wright each hit a 3 during an 8-0 run by Minnesota that made it 75-all early in the fourth, but the Lynx went without a field goal for the next five-plus minutes. Phoenix used on a 12-3 run, sparked by back-to-back 3s by Taurasi, during that stretch to take a nine-point lead when January hit two free throws with 3:26 to play.

Moore's offensive rebound and putback pulled Minnesota within six, but Taurasi answered with a driving layup to push the lead back to eight points with two minutes left and the Lynx got no closer.

Moore scored 25 points, while Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota.