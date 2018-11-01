Mental Health at Issue for Woman Accused of Arson, Terrorism

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A competency hearing will be held for a 20-year-old Minneapolis woman who allegedly set fires on a college campus and tried to travel to Afghanistan to join al-Qaida.

Tnuza Jamal Hassan was arrested in January after authorities say she set fires on the St. Paul campus of St. Catherine University, where she's a former student. No one was hurt, but one fire was set in a dormitory with a daycare where 33 children were present. Prosecutors say the fires were a self-proclaimed act of jihad.

Hassan faces three federal counts, including one count of attempting to support a terrorist organization and one count of arson. She's also charged with arson in state court.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday to determine whether Hassan is mentally competent to stand trial.