Mental Competency Evaluation Ordered in Teen Sex Abuse Case

ST. CLOUD -- Criminal charges are on hold against a woman accused of aiding and abetting sex acts on a teenage girl while a mental competency evaluation is conducted.

Thirty-eight-year-old Nikki Hauser is charged with 11 felony counts of aiding and abetting 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16-years-old.

Court records allege Hauser aided her husband, 46-year-old Shannon Hauser in the abuse dating back to before 2011 when Shannon Hauser was in prison on child pornography charges. Nikki Hauser would hand the phone to the girl when Shannon Hauser called and he would direct the girl to describe sex acts to him as she performed them.

Shannon Hauser - Stearns County Jail photo

The victim told a social worker the abuse escalated when Shannon Hauser was let out of prison in 2012 and continued until early 2017.

Hauser would make the victim perform oral sex on him and then Nikki Hauser would also engage in sex acts with the girl.

The victim described the abuse as happening at least once per week over those years and at times up to three times per day.

Court records show the child is suffering from major depression disorder, anxious stress, trauma and stressor-related disorder directly linked to sexual abuse.

Shannon Hauser pleaded guilty in January and is serving a 42-year prison term.