Men Charged in Mosque Bombing Hit With Additional Charges

URBANA, Ill. (AP) _ A federal grand jury in central Illinois has returned a superseding indictment of four men already facing weapons charges. Three of the men are awaiting trial in a mosque bombing case in Minnesota.

Forty-seven-year-old Michael Hari, 29-year-old Michael McWhorter, 22-year-old Joe Morris and 18-year-old Ellis Mack were indicted Wednesday in Springfield on conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence charges. Hari, McWhorter and Morris are also charged with attempted arson. Hari is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The indictment alleges the four conspired from August 2017 to March 10, 2018 to rob or attempt to rob Walmart stores; attempting to extort Canadian National Railway by damaging its tracks, and threatening an individual.

Hari, McWorter and Morris, all of Clarence, Illinois, are charged in Minnesota with bombing the Dar al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington last August.