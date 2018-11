Memphis beat the Wolves 100-87 at Target Center Sunday. The loss was the 2nd home loss this season for Minnesota. The Wolves are 7-2 at home.

Derrick Rose led the Wolves with 18 points off the bench, and both Robert Covington and Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points.

The Wolves are now 7-10. Minnesota will host Denver Wednesday at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 6:30.