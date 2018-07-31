Memorial for Fallen Minnesota Officer Unveiled

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) _ A memorial for a slain Minnesota police officer

has been unveiled four years after he was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that hundreds attended the dedication ceremony for Scott Patrick in Mendota Heights on Monday.

The 5-foot-tall granite memorial at Market Square Park features a photo of Patrick. The bronze plaque includes a depiction of a U.S. flag, the details of Patrick's death on July 30, 2014, and the words ``Fallen, but not forgotten.''

Mendota Heights Mayor Neil Garlock worked with Patrick on the city's police force for 25 years. He says Patrick was a very humble man who wasn't much for the limelight.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Michelle Patrick, and their daughters, 21-year-old Erin and 17-year-old Amy Patrick.