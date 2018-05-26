Memorial Day Doesn’t Change St. Cloud Garbage, Yard Waste Pickup

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents won't have to worry about what to do with their garbage or yard waste over the holiday weekend.

The St. Cloud Public Works department says all garbage and recycling schedules will remain the same for the week.

The city will also pick up all yard waste as scheduled on Monday.

However, the public works department is reminding you the city's compost site will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day. The site will reopen Tuesday at noon.