Melvin R. Stavrum, 95, Clearwater

August 16, 1923 - August 18, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater of Melvin R. Stavrum, age 95 of Clearwater who passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will take place with military honors at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. immediately followed by the Clearwater American Legion Post #323 on Monday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Daniel Funeral Home, Clearwater.

Melvin was born August 16, 1923 in Clearwater, Minnesota to Avon and Otillia (Neft) Stavrum. He was a United States Navy Veteran of WWII. Melvin married Virginia M. Bowder on May 5, 1945 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. He was employed by T & O Plastics in Clearwater for 30 years, retiring in 1989. He was an avid square dancer and a member of the Beaux and Belles square dance club, the Clearwater Lions, Clearwater American Legion Post #323 and St. Luke’s Parish.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia; children, Beverly (David Clarkson) Lokensgard of South St. Paul, Connie Dziuk of Greenfield, Bob (Bev) of Clearwater, Ken of Clearwater, Mark (Pam) of Plymouth, and Lisa (Jim) Ludescher of St. Augusta; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren; and one sister, Virginia Wills of Minneapolis.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ionilla Ley; one brother, Norman; and two great grandchildren, Charles Bixler, Jr. and Travis Monson; and son-in-law, Perry Dziuk.