Melvin F. Herbes, 82, St. Cloud

May 31, 1936 - October 12, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 22, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for Melvin F. Herbes, age 82, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, October 12, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Center Short Stay after a courageous battle with cancer. Inurnment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Melvin was born on May 31, 1936 in Holdingford, Minnesota to the late Anton and Mary (Kubicek) Herbes. He graduated from Upsala High School. He married Mary Ellen Hoeschen on September 5, 1960 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa. Together, they raised their four children in St. Cloud. Melvin worked at Fingerhut in St. Cloud until his retirement. He was a member of St. Peter’s Parish and the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622.

Melvin was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage, watching NASCAR and fishing. He also enjoyed the MN10 CB Club and his daily walks at the Whitney Senior Center.

He is survived by his children, Bruce (Ann), of Minneapolis, Curt (Kim), of St. Cloud, Debra (Scott) Barthel, of Coon Rapids, and Carol (Mike) Almquist, of Blaine; grandchildren, Dominic Almquist, Lauren Barthel, Samantha Larson and Edmund Rakke; great-grandchildren, Caiden Larson-Watson and Jaxon Yost; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ellen on April 16, 2018; and brother, Lloyd Herbes.