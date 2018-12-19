Melrose Resident Hurt in Rollover in Todd County

GREY EAGLE -- One person from Melrose was hurt in a rollover in Todd County. The Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of County Road 98 and County Road 2 near Grey Eagle.

An SUV driven by Felisa Ambriz Deraya went off the road and struck a driveway approach. After the vehicle landed it struck an electric pole and then rolled.

Deraya was taken by Lifelink Air Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital.

The Sheriff's Office says it appears alcohol was a factor in the crash.