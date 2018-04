MELROSE -- A Melrose man was hurt when the pickup he was riding in left the road and rolled Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver, 20-year-old Mauricio Perez was westbound on Interstate 94 near Melrose when he went off the road at around 6:30 a.m., entered the ditch and rolled.

Perez wasn't hurt but his passenger, 21-year-old Norberto Munoz-Martinez , was taken to the hospital in Sauk Centre.

Both men were wearing their seatbelts.