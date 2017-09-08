MELROSE - The city of Melrose and some devoted organizers helped to start th Fall Classic Car Show.

Just a few blocks from the Melrose Carnival classic cars from around Central Minnesota gathered. Everything from a a classic 1949 Plymouth Deluxe to a new Ford Mustang could be found at the show.

Event Director Sophia Sabinash says they started the event as a way for the community to get together.

"We want to make this an annual event. It is just a great way to bring everyone {in Melrose] together."

Though the event was free to attend, Sabinash says they accepted free will donations to help the city's firemen.

'It is a free will donation. Because we are so community focused the money goes to our fire department. We will give the money to a different local group every year."

Organizers say they hope to make the fall classic car show an annual event.