Melrose Comes Back To Top Sabres

The Melrose Dutchmen came back from a halftime deficit to beat the Sartell Sabres 74-67 Tuesday night in Melrose. The Sabres fall to 17-8 on the season with the loss.

Sartell led by eight points at the half but could not hold on for the road win. Thomas Gieske led the Sabres with 21 points in the loss.

The Sabres will host the Brainerd Warriors Friday night in their final regular season game of the season. Brainerd, Sartell and Apollo are all tied for the Central Lakes Conference lead with one game remaining on the schedule.

Apollo plays at Sauk Rapids-Rice Thursday.