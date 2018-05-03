Melrose Coach Accused of Trying to Record Girls Changing Clothes

MELROSE -- An assistant speech coach in Melrose is charged with trying to record two teenage girls changing clothes in his classroom. Stearns County authorities have filed felony charges against 29-year-old Lucas Blonigen of Melrose.

Melrose police received a call from a school principal on April 6th regarding an incident at the Melrose Middle School.

Court records show the two girls, ages 15 and 16, were given permission to use Blonigen's classroom to change clothes before a speech event. The girls noticed a cell phone propped up against the wall and set to record facing the location where they were about to change. They turned off the camera and notified a teacher.

According to the charging complaint, Blonigen admitted in a recorded statement that he tried to record the girls as they changed. He is due in court Thursday to face two charges of interfering with privacy against a minor under 18-years-old.

Superintendent Greg Winter says Blonigen was hired as a reading interventionist in the middle school. He has since resigned his position. Blonigen was with the district for nearly three years.