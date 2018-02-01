December 10, 1980 - January 26, 2018

Melissa was born on December 10, 1980 in St. Cloud, MN to Kevin and Doreen (Dietz) Koepp. She graduated from Sartell High School in 1999 and went on to attend the College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, MN where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Nursing in 2003. Melissa was married to Royce DeYaeger on September 30, 2006 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, St. Stephen, MN. She worked as a registered nurse for 5 years at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby and at the St. Cloud Hospital in the PACU since 2008. Melissa was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and a good friend to many. Some of the many things she will be remembered for are her being fashionable, organized, and straightforward with her thoughts. She loved spending time at the cabin with family, shopping, laughing around the fire with friends and family, going for ice cream runs in the Hornet and hanging out with her girlfriends and work family.